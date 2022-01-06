Antonio Brown had big request for Bucs leading up to final game

Antonio Brown stripped off his uniform during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday and exited the stadium, and we have since learned a lot about what led to the meltdown. According to one report, Brown may have been frustrated over something that happened in the days leading up to the game.

Brown had several incentives in his contract with the Bucs. He was very close to cashing in on some of them. Had he played the second half against the New York Jets and then suited up in Week 18, he probably would have made an additional $1 million. Here’s the breakdown:

Antonio Brown needed: 8 more catches to unlock a $333,333 bonus. He also needed 55 receiving yards to unlock another $333,333 bonus. He also needed just 1 receiving TD to unlock another $333,333 bonus. This was a costly outburst. — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 2, 2022

Apparently Brown did not want to play for those incentives. Bucs general manager Jason Licht told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday that Brown and his agent asked the team last week to guarantee the remaining $2 million in incentives the veteran had in his deal. The request was denied.

Last week, Antonio Brown and his agent requested that the remaining $2 million in incentives in his contract for this season be guaranteed, per Bucs’ GM Jason Licht. The team declined to guarantee those incentives. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2022

That could help explain why Brown was unhappy with his lack of targets on Sunday. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Thursday that Brown was very upset at halftime over not getting the ball enough. He continued to voice his frustration in the second half and then refused to go in the game. At that point, Arians says he kicked Brown off the sideline.

Brown claims he told the Bucs his ankle hurt too much to play but they tried to force him. Somehow, the injury did not stop him from hopping around the end zone after he stripped off his uniform and left MetLife Stadium (video here).

The Bucs’ story sounds a lot more credible than Brown’s, especially when you consider Brown’s lengthy history of off-field issues. The fact that Brown wanted his incentives guaranteed prior to Sunday probably says a lot.