Antonio Brown responds after Steelers rookie uses his celebration
Saturday’s Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game included an unexpected Antonio Brown reference from one of the team’s promising rookies.
Second-round draft pick George Pickens was a standout performer for the Steelers on Saturday, catching three passes, including a touchdown reception, in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. After catching the touchdown, Pickens actually broke out one of the celebrations Brown popularized during his time as a Steeler.
George Pickens doing Antonio Brown’s dance after scoring his 1st TD 😂
Brown took notice of Pickens’ choice of celebration, and the former wide receiver seemed to approve.
That's on GP ⚠️💥👈🏿💥👉🏾👈🏿👉🏾💥 https://t.co/xY7ffZCe3x
This is probably the closest we’ll get to seeing Brown do anything with the Steelers again. The 34-year-old certainly seems to be done with the NFL, although that stance may shift a bit depending on his mood. He’s fondly remembered by at least one person in Pittsburgh, at least.