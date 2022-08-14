Antonio Brown responds after Steelers rookie uses his celebration

Saturday’s Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game included an unexpected Antonio Brown reference from one of the team’s promising rookies.

Second-round draft pick George Pickens was a standout performer for the Steelers on Saturday, catching three passes, including a touchdown reception, in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. After catching the touchdown, Pickens actually broke out one of the celebrations Brown popularized during his time as a Steeler.

George Pickens doing Antonio Brown’s dance after scoring his 1st TD 😂

Brown took notice of Pickens’ choice of celebration, and the former wide receiver seemed to approve.

This is probably the closest we’ll get to seeing Brown do anything with the Steelers again. The 34-year-old certainly seems to be done with the NFL, although that stance may shift a bit depending on his mood. He’s fondly remembered by at least one person in Pittsburgh, at least.