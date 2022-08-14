 Skip to main content
Antonio Brown responds after Steelers rookie uses his celebration

August 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game included an unexpected Antonio Brown reference from one of the team’s promising rookies.

Second-round draft pick George Pickens was a standout performer for the Steelers on Saturday, catching three passes, including a touchdown reception, in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. After catching the touchdown, Pickens actually broke out one of the celebrations Brown popularized during his time as a Steeler.

Brown took notice of Pickens’ choice of celebration, and the former wide receiver seemed to approve.

This is probably the closest we’ll get to seeing Brown do anything with the Steelers again. The 34-year-old certainly seems to be done with the NFL, although that stance may shift a bit depending on his mood. He’s fondly remembered by at least one person in Pittsburgh, at least.

