Interim coach Antonio Pierce has strong message for Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce is certainly trying to set the tone around the team after the organization cleaned house early Wednesday.

Pierce addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being named interim coach to replace Josh McDaniels. The message was forceful and clear: the Raiders had to make their fans proud and change their attitude immediately.

The opening statement from new #Raiders HC Antonio Pierce can make you want to run through a brick wall This man brings ENERGY.pic.twitter.com/PFTNnccWhW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2023

“It’s a new day, it’s a new chapter, it’s a new era, it’s a new mindset,” Pierce told reporters. “What is that mindset? It’s that of the Raider pride, the commitment to excellence, and making sure our alumni, our fanbase, and Raider Nation are proud of what they see on the field. What does that look like? Tough, passionate, effort, energy, that enthusiasm that you see when we all watched our kids, and these young men who are now pro athletes, play when they’re in Pop Warner.

“We’re tired of losing. It’s not a good feeling. We’re a production-based business. We’re about competition, being competitive, playing with an edge and a swag and a certain confidence when we walk out that damn tunnel and everybody watching TV can see it.”

The Raiders fired McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler roughly a day after an embarrassing Monday night loss to the Detroit Lions on national television. Pierce has already made one major change, and there is probably more coming.

Perhaps the biggest thing? Pierce, a former NFL linebacker, clearly brings more energy and a different attitude than McDaniels ever did. Whether that translates to results remains to be seen, but it cannot hurt.