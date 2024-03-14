Arik Armstead lands with AFC playoff hopeful after 49ers release

Arik Armstead is headed to the other side of the country.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that the former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Armstead is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Armstead, 30, has found his new team just days after his surprising release by the 49ers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN adds that it will be a three-year, $51 million deal for Armstead.

A first-round draft pick in 2015, Armstead had been with San Francisco for his entire NFL career. He led the team in sacks during the 2019 campaign with 10.0 of them and was a crucial cog on the defensive line, eventually becoming a 49ers team captain.

San Francisco made the decision to release Armstead though due to salary cap reasons. He now reunites with former 49ers GM Trent Baalke on the Jaguars and adds to a decent haul so far this offseason for Jacksonville.