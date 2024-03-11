Gabe Davis gets big 3-year contract from AFC team

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis has landed with a new AFC team.

Davis on Monday agreed to a 3-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The deal is reportedly worth $39 million with incentives that could bring it to $50 million.

Davis has provided Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense with a big-play threat over the past four seasons. The former fourth-round pick caught 45 passes for 746 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. He has been an excellent red-zone target and has 27 touchdown catches in his career.

Davis has averaged an impressive 16.7 yards per reception across his four NFL seasons.

Jacksonville’s decision to give Davis a big contract could be an indication that they are not planning to bring back Calvin Ridley, who is also a free agent. At least one AFC team is reportedly looking to make a big offer to Ridley after the former Alabama star enjoyed a career revival with 76 catches for 1,016 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2023.