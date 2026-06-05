Arrest warrant issued for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed.

The warrant stems from a YouTube video Aiyuk posted in December 2025, in which he appeared to drive his Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing at speeds exceeding 100 MPH on roads near Levi’s Stadium, including sections with a 40 MPH limit.

Authorities investigated the clip after it went viral, with the Santa Clara Police Department forwarding the case to prosecutors in mid-January. Aiyuk quickly deleted the video and issued an apology.

“Sorry ya’ll, my car content won’t come with speeding anymore. Was praying with my son tonight and wouldn’t want anybody else to miss out on an opportunity to do the same with their loved ones! My apologies,” he wrote on YouTube.

The development adds another layer to Aiyuk’s already complicated situation with the 49ers. The 28-year-old has not played since suffering a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in October 2024. The team voided his 2026 guaranteed money after he missed mandatory rehab sessions and placed him on the reserve/left squad list.

San Francisco has made clear it intends to trade or release him this offseason.

Former NFL star Dez Bryant weighed in on social media, suggesting the timing of the warrant could be a strategic attempt to smear Aiyuk’s name.