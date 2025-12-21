Fans concerned after Brandon Aiyuk posted bizarre video of him speeding past Levi’s Stadium

Fans are growing concerned over the recent behavior exhibited by Brandon Aiyuk.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver on Saturday uploaded a strange YouTube video of himself taking his Cadillac CT5 V Blackwing out for a spin. Aiyuk went over 100 mph several times and made sure to do the same once he went past Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers’ home venue in Santa Clara, Calif.

With the stadium in his view, Aiyuk turned up his music and started singing along.

From Brandon Aiyuk's YouTube, a video speeding by Levi's Stadium.



From Brandon Aiyuk's YouTube, a video speeding by Levi's Stadium.

Several fans expressed their unease about the clip, with many believing Aiyuk was showing signs of dealing with mental health issues.

Going over 100 and swerving while on his phone…



I hope Brandon Aiyuk gets some help. It's clear things are not right. https://t.co/GLSgTVJFE7 — Chris Correa (@ChrisCorrea15) December 21, 2025

This isn't even funny content.



Is Brandon Aiyuk headed towards Antonio Brown territory? This is pretty freaking sad. https://t.co/NvRKcm9Xbg — Nick Newman (@NinerNick_22) December 20, 2025

Brandon Aiyuk has gone full CTESPN. I’m officially worried about his mental health.



Driving over 100 MPH past Levi’s Stadium? That ain’t a highway. Dangerous and reckless. pic.twitter.com/pXaMtQzegx — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) December 21, 2025

I’m extremely worried about Brandon Aiyuk. pic.twitter.com/84VNYOu4gm — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) December 20, 2025

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver suffered a torn ACL and MCL last October and has not played since. The Niners were previously targeting a Week 5 return for their star wideout.

However, Aiyuk’s rehab did not go as smoothly as planned. 49ers general manager John Lynch confirmed in September that Aiyuk damaged more than just his ACL and MCL. Aiyuk and the 49ers reportedly did not see eye-to-eye on his recovery process, with the Arizona State alum missing several rehab appointments with the team.

The 49ers used Aiyuk’s insubordination to void the $25 million guarantee in his contract for next season, likely sealing his exit from the team in the offseason. San Francisco also added him to the reserve/left squad list last week, which makes him ineligible to return this season.