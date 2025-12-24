Brandon Aiyuk addresses concerning speeding video

It has been a while since San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk last saw action on the field. But when he recently passed by the Niners’ stomping grounds, he sparked even more questions — particularly about his mental health.

Aiyuk grabbed headlines this week when he posted a video of himself driving his Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing at over 100 mph. In the clip, he was also seen passing a familiar location, zooming past Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

On Wednesday, Aiyuk came forward to apologize for his actions behind the wheel.

“Sorry yall, my car content won’t come with speeding anymore!” Aiyuk wrote in a message he posted on YouTube. “Was Praying with my son tonight and wouldn’t want anybody else to miss out on an opportunity to do the same with their loved ones! My apologies.”

The video and the subsequent apology add to Aiyuk’s saga with the 49ers. He remains away from San Francisco, which appears to be on its way to a complete divorce with the talented but disgruntled wideout in the offseason.

The Niners have already voided over $25 million of guaranteed salary in Aiyuk’s 2026 contract due to his lack of communication with the team, stemming from his missed mandated rehab while recovering from the ACL and MCL injuries he suffered during a Week 7 meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL campaign.

Even if Aiyuk and the 49ers somehow resolve their issues, he would still be ineligible to play in 2025 after being added to the reserve/left squad list.