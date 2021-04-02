Houston Police investigating Deshaun Watson after first criminal complaint filed

Deshaun Watson is facing 21 lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. Now, for the first time, one complaint against him has been filed with the Houston Police Department.

HPD issued a statement on Friday saying that they are investigating a complaint about Watson that they received.

“Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson. As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process,” the statement said.

Some of Watson’s supporters believed the lack of criminal complaints was a weakness in the case of the accusers. Now Watson could end up facing criminal charges rather than civil ones.

“We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department,” Watson’s attorney said in response in a statement sent to Larry Brown Sports.

Watson’s agent has publicly accused at least some of the alleged victims of lying for financial gain. The 25-year-old’s legal team also claims he was a victim of a blackmail attempt in at least one of the cases.