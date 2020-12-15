Baker Mayfield explains why he made ‘Office’ reference in press conference

Baker Mayfield has gone viral a few times this season for slipping some pop culture quotes into his press conferences, and he explained why.

Mayfield did an interview with Keyshawn Johnson prior to ESPN’s telecast of “Monday Night Football” between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. Keyshawn asked Mayfield about the references he’s made in press conferences. The Browns quarterback reluctantly shared what’s going on.

“There’s a thing going on in the QB room where I have to slide in a certain quote or there is a fine I have to pay,” Mayfield said.

The Browns quarterback has slipped lines from DMX and Snoop Dogg rap songs into his press conferences after wins. The line that got the most attention came after the Browns’ Week 13 win at Tennessee. Mayfield quoted quirky Dwight Schrute from “The Office.”

Baker Mayfield has snuck in a pop culture reference after each of the Browns wins this year. This week he quotes the great Dwight Schrute from The Office! @wkyc @WKYCSports pic.twitter.com/nLOBHS3SSx — David Kinder II (@davidkinderii) December 6, 2020

The week before, Mayfield slipped in a Ron Swanson quote from “Parks and Recreation.”

Ron Swanson would be so proud. pic.twitter.com/Z35fagoNYe — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2020

Mayfield is doing it somewhat subtly, but now everyone knows what he is up to. The guy probably deserves to have a little fun, especially since his quotes after losses look so much different.