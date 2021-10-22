Baker Mayfield could return for Browns in Week 8?

Baker Mayfield is dealing with a few issues with his shoulder, but it sounds possible that he could return sooner than later.

NFL on FOX’s Jay Glazer reported prior to Thursday night’s Cleveland Browns-Denver Broncos game that Mayfield has a fractured humerus bone in addition to a torn labrum. Interestingly, Glazer says Mayfield is still hoping to return for Week 8.

Breaking: Baker Mayfield tells me in addition to his torn labrum he also fractured his humerus bone (shoulder) according to a scan this week. Baker said the fracture is preventing his rotator cuff from firing. @NFLonFOX (1/2) — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 21, 2021

Actual fracture according to Baker is called tuberosity, which is top of humerus. Once that heals he can come back, he’s hoping he’s back for their next game. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 22, 2021

Mayfield indicated after his team’s Week 6 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday that he would try to play through his dislocated shoulder. The quick turnaround from Sunday’s Week 6 game to Thursday night’s Week 7 game was too tight for Mayfield to play. But he would have extra time to heal before the Oct. 31 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield has passed for 1,474 yards and six touchdowns this season. His Browns entered Thursday night’s game against Denver 3-3.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports