 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 21, 2021

Baker Mayfield could return for Browns in Week 8?

October 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Baker Mayfield on the sidelines

Baker Mayfield is dealing with a few issues with his shoulder, but it sounds possible that he could return sooner than later.

NFL on FOX’s Jay Glazer reported prior to Thursday night’s Cleveland Browns-Denver Broncos game that Mayfield has a fractured humerus bone in addition to a torn labrum. Interestingly, Glazer says Mayfield is still hoping to return for Week 8.

Mayfield indicated after his team’s Week 6 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday that he would try to play through his dislocated shoulder. The quick turnaround from Sunday’s Week 6 game to Thursday night’s Week 7 game was too tight for Mayfield to play. But he would have extra time to heal before the Oct. 31 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield has passed for 1,474 yards and six touchdowns this season. His Browns entered Thursday night’s game against Denver 3-3.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus