Baker Mayfield suffers non-contact injury after throwing Hail Mary on ‘SNF’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was taken off the field due to injury during his team’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield loaded up a Hail Mary throw from his team’s 30-yard line in the closing seconds of the first half at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Pro Bowl QB immediately fell to the ground and grabbed his left shoulder in serious pain. Helater got up but remained on one knee as Buccaneers trainers attended to him.

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield is in serious discomfort at the end of the first half.



It's his arm/shoulder. Looks painful. pic.twitter.com/wUhazQ1nuC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2025

The Buccaneers QB was ruled out after halftime with a left shoulder injury. Veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater replaced him.

Mayfield left the game with a 9/19 passing clip for 41 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. One was on the Hail Mary throw, and the other was on an unfortunate bobbled pass to tight end Cade Otton that turned into a pick-six.

In no universe should this count as an interception thrown by Baker Mayfield. Otton has bricks for hands. pic.twitter.com/lhIjUhbHSk — CO2 (@FSUJ0hn) November 24, 2025

The Buccaneers have been on a downward spiral ever since the team started the season with a 5-1 record. Tampa Bay entered Sunday with three losses over its last four games.

Losing Mayfield for an extended period of time could potentially turn the Buccaneers’ dream season into a nightmare.