Baker Mayfield trolled Jay Boulware so hard over Trey Sermon’s big game

Baker Mayfield has toned down his trash talk somewhat, but he can never resist getting into the Oklahoma-Texas rivalry.

Trey Sermon had a huge game for Ohio State in the Buckeyes’ Sugar Bowl win over Clemson on Friday night. Sermon had 31 carries for 193 yards and a touchdown, plus 61 receiving yards.

Sermon began his career at Oklahoma before transferring to Ohio State. Mayfield apparently still feels Sermon represents the Sooners well, because he tagged Jay Boulware on Twitter with a tweet about Sermon’s success.

Boulware was the special teams coordinator and running backs coach for Oklahoma from 2013-2019. This was his first season with Texas. Boulware did not take any offense to the tweet.

“And thanks for recognizing how well the RB’s I recruited are doing,” Boulware humbly replied.

Mayfield really just can’t resist getting into the trash talk and is never shy about shading Texas.