Browns coach responds to reports of tension with Baker Mayfield

During the final month of the regular season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield twice took aim at Kevin Stefanski’s play calling. That, coupled with the team’s 8-9 finish, led to rampant speculation that trouble was brewing between the two.

However, the exit meeting between Stefanski and Mayfield reportedly went swimmingly. So much so that general manager Andrew Berry appeared to commit to Mayfield in 2022 and potentially beyond.

On Thursday morning, Stefanski took things a step further and attempted to shut down any notion that he has issues with Mayfield.

“It’s good. We talked. He’s going to get surgery, which is huge for him, and he can start the rehab process here and get ready to jump back into it,” Stefanski told Andy Baskin and Jeff Phelps on 92.3 The Fan. “But Baker and I, I think we work well together.

“I respect him. He respects me. I push him. He understands how we operate. We’ve had two years together, and I think as a team we’ve certainly just had our ups and downs. But I do think that we push each other, and there’s definitely a level of respect there.”

That’s a stronger take than Stefanski had offered on January 7 when he told the team’s beat that his relationship with Mayfield was “no different” than it was in 2020.

Mayfield, meanwhile, has not held a public interview or press conference since January 3. And with surgery currently on tap, it’s unlikely that we’ll hear from him for quite some time.

Image: Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports