Bart Scott makes major Kyler Murray prediction

The Minnesota Vikings are entering camp with J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray battling it out at the quarterback position.

While it remains to be seen which QB emerges as the starter, former NFL linebacker Bart Scott had a bold prediction about Murray during an episode of “Get Up.”

“At the end of this season, I think we may say that Kyler Murray is the most talented quarterback within that division,” Scott said. “I think the sky’s the limit for Kyler Murray .”

"At the end of this season, I think we may say that Kyler Murray is the best quarterback [in the NFC North.]" @BartScott57 has high expectations for Kyler Murray as the Minnesota Vikings' QB 👀 pic.twitter.com/bYOO9NveuV — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 13, 2026

The Arizona Cardinals released Murray, who was a former No. 1 overall pick, and he quickly landed with Minnesota.

The Vikings admitted they wanted to add competition for McCarthy, and they also brought back Wentz after he played a handful of games in 2025 when McCarthy was injured.

Now, the NFC North has Jared Goff (Detroit Lions ), Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers ) and Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears ), so Murray emerging as the best of the bunch would be quite a statement after the way things ended with the Cardinals.

Right now, head coach Kevin O’Connell has not named a starting QB for the Vikings, but there is a clear path to Murray being under center in Week 1.