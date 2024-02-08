Bears star DJ Moore shares what he wants team to do with No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears have less than three months to decide if they want to put their faith in Justin Fields or another quarterback, and star wide receiver DJ Moore has made it clear that he does not want a change.

During a Thursday appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams”, show, Moore discussed what could be a pivotal offseason for the Bears. Moore was asked what he wants the team to do with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. He threw his full support behind Fields and said he thinks Chicago should trade back.

“I’m gonna stick with Justin and trade back and get some more (offensive linemen), and we need some depth at wide receiver,” Moore said.

Moore added that he would be open to the Bears drafting Marvin Harrison Jr., which would likely mean only trading back a couple of spots. The 26-year-old said he welcomes “all playmakers” — even ones at his position that could potentially take targets away from him.

.@idjmoore wants the Bears to keep Justin Fields and build around him@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/uNkSTmPw2w — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 8, 2024

The Bears acquired Moore by trading back from the No. 1 spot in the draft last year. Chicago also got two future first-round picks (including the one that became the top pick in 2024) and two second-round picks in the deal. A recent report claimed they might be able to get even more if they move down again this year.

Moore hinted at some frustration with his role early in his first season with the Bears, but he and Fields eventually got on the same page in a big way. Moore posted career highs across the board with 96 catches, 1,364 yards and 8 touchdowns. You can understand why he is showing support for Fields over consensus No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.