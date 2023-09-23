Bengals hosting former NCAA champion QB for workout

With Joe Burrow looking increasingly iffy for Monday’s game, the Cincinnati Bengals are hosting a notable quarterback for a workout on Saturday.

Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron was working out at the Bengals’ facility on Saturday, according to Ben Baby of The Athletic. McCarron was originally drafted by the Bengals in 2015 and spent three seasons with the team.

Former Bengals QB AJ McCarron is here and says he's here on a workout. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 23, 2023

The 33-year-old McCarron most recently played in the XFL, though he was supposedly attracting some NFL interest prior to that. One would anticipate that he would be purely a depth option for the Bengals if they were to sign him, though he certainly qualifies as an experienced veteran one.

Burrow appears to be in serious danger of missing Monday’s game due to his lingering calf issue. The Bengals have already brought in another quarterback with that situation looming.