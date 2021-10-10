Video: Bengals’ Evan McPherson embarrassingly celebrates missed kick

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had a major moment to forget in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bengals called on McPherson to attempt a 49-yard field goal in overtime that would have won them the game. The rookie had the distance, but the effort hooked wide left by the barest of margins. The attempt actually brushed against the upright and hit the flag at the top of the left upright, but did not go through.

It was close enough, however, that McPherson thought he’d made it. He was so confident, in fact, that he was celebrating for several seconds, even after the officials ruled the kick no good.

Evan McPherson thought he made this kick and won the game, so he started celebrating. He did not make this kick to win the game. pic.twitter.com/59dIhDlcPp — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) October 10, 2021

The Packers ended up winning 25-22 when Mason Crosby broke a streak of three straight misses with a game-winning kick of his own.

Missing the kick is bad enough. The celebration just makes it so much worse. You honestly have to feel a bit bad for him — it clearly looked good from his vantage point.

This one has major Nick Young energy. Hopefully McPherson can bounce back from this.