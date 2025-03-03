Bengals make big decision on Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins has been seeking a long-term contract from the Cincinnati Bengals, but the star wide receiver is officially back in the exact same position he was in a year ago.

The Bengals have once again placed the franchise tag on Higgins, according to multiple reports. The tag for wide receivers is worth $26.2 million for 2025, but Cincinnati’s brass has insisted their goal is to sign Higgins to a multi-year deal.

Higgins played under the franchise tag last season after he and the Bengals could not agree on a long-term extension. He finished with 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in just 12 games.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Both Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal, are seeking extensions from the Bengals. Front office executive Duke Tobin said at the NFL Scouting Combine last week that Cincinnati is working hard to get a long-term contract done with Higgins.

Higgins appeared to call Tobin a liar with a cryptic post on social media. The fact that the Bengals have decided to use the franchise tag again is an indication that a long-term agreement is not imminent.

The 26-year-old Higgins is entering his sixth NFL season. He has had two seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards and has 34 touchdown catches in his career.