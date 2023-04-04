 Skip to main content
Bengals eyeing ex-Super Bowl champion QB to back up Joe Burrow?

April 4, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow could soon be getting backed up by a quarterback who has one more Super Bowl ring than he does.

James Palmer of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that veteran QB Trevor Siemian is visiting this week with the Cincinnati Bengals. Siemian is a free agent after spending last season with the Chicago Bears.

The 31-year-old Siemian was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2015 and earned a ring when the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 that season. He is a six-year NFL veteran who has played for four different teams (even making a start last season for the Bears).

Brandon Allen served as Burrow’s backup for the Bengals in 2022, but his contract expired after the season. While Siemian obviously won’t challenge Burrow for the starting job, he would make for a nice insurance plan (and is also known as a very classy teammate).

