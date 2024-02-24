Bengals make big decision on Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t taking any chances with wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The Bengals have informed Higgins that the team is using the franchise tag on him, according to a report Saturday from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The tag would place Higgins’ cap figure at around $21.8 million.

Source: The #Bengals informed star WR Tee Higgins that they are franchising him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 24, 2024

The franchise tag number is expected to be around $21.8M, fully guaranteed, for the #Bengals and Tee Higgins. The first tagged player of this window. https://t.co/dsoQEeThv5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 24, 2024

It’s no surprise that Cincinnati ended up tagging Higgins, who was slated to become a free agent this offseason. Reports had already emerged earlier this month indicating that the Bengals would do exactly that.

But Higgins and the team were reportedly still in talks for a long-term extension in the lead-up to the franchise tag news. Cincinnati had until the March 5 deadline to tag Higgins.

The Bengals will still be able to negotiate a long-term deal with Higgins in the coming months.

Higgins missed five games in 2023 due to various injuries but he remained productive when he was able play. The 25-year-old wideout tallied 42 catches for 656 yards and 5 touchdowns in 12 games played last season.

Higgins still finished second on the Bengals in receiving TDs and third in receiving yards despite the missed time.