Video: Bilal Nichols ejected for throwing punch at Ryan Jensen

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols lost his cool as his team was getting blown out Sunday, and did something stupid as a result.

Nichols was ejected for throwing a punch at Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen during the third quarter of Sunday’s game. Nichols connected with Jensen’s facemask, which only made the infraction more obvious.

#Bears Bilal Nichols ejected for throwing a punch.pic.twitter.com/YxosMmD3NA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

It wasn’t really clear if anything instigated Nichols’ reaction. There did seem to be some minor pushing and shoving. It doesn’t help that the Bears were down 35-3 when Nichols was ejected, though that doesn’t excuse him losing his cool. He will be in line for a fine at the very least.

Bears players losing their composure like this has been an issue before, too. It doesn’t reflect all that well on coach Matt Nagy, but neither does the score.

Nichols, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, had five sacks last season and one so far in 2021.