Bill Belichick shown with cuts on his face – nose and lips

What happened to Bill Belichick’s face? That is what people who watched Sunday’s New England Patriots-Dallas Cowboys game were wondering.

CBS’ cameras showed a few closeups of Belichick as the game was winding down over the final few minutes. The Patriots head coach was seen with a cut on the bridge of his nose. His lips also appeared to be bloody.

CBS’ announcing team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo did not comment on Belichick’s face. The only thing they did was show something about the marathons Belichick and his girlfriend Linda Holliday participate in.

This is the second time in a few weeks that the face of a Belichick coach drew attention. Last time it was Bill’s son Steve getting attention for the faces he made on the sideline (seen here). This time it’s Bill’s beat-up looking face that had people wondering what was going on.

He also could be seen wiping blood from his mouth at points.