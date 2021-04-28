Bill Belichick’s dog Nike looks ready to crush the NFL Draft

One of the highlights of the NFL’s virtual draft last year was the appearance Bill Belichick’s dog made, and it looks like the little guy is ready to dominate the war room again this year.

Belichick’s dog Nike has his own Instagram page, which is likely run by the coach’s longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday. On Wednesday, the pooch was shown making his “final preparations” for the first round.

ESPN had live cameras set up during the draft last year to capture the setups for every NFL team’s coach and general manager. That meant Belichick had a camera on his setup in Nantucket, Mass. When it came time for the Patriots to make their first pick, Nike was sitting at the table rather than Belichick.

The Patriots have gotten some great mileage out of Nike’s draft appearance, as they even sent a great tweet about it during their free agent spending spree. We can probably expect that to continue during this year’s event.