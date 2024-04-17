Report: Bill Belichick eyeing 3 prominent head coach jobs

Bill Belichick is reportedly hoping that the 2024 season goes poorly for at least one NFC East team.

Belichick still wants to coach in the NFL next season, according to a story that was published by ESPN on Wednesday. The 72-year-old has reportedly told those close to him that he has interest in a potential head coach job with three historic franchises: the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Belichick has a long history with the Giants. He worked as a defensive assistant with the team from 1979-1990, mostly under former head coach Bill Parcells. Belichick won two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator with the Giants. It was in New York that he developed a reputation for being one of the best defensive minds in football.

The Giants made the playoffs in head coach Brian Daboll’s first season two years ago, but they went 6-11 last year. If they have another losing season in 2024, Daboll could wind up on the hot seat.

There was speculation that the Cowboys would pursue Belichick after they were blown out at home by the Green Bay Packers in the opening round of the playoffs. Belichick and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have a close relationship, and Jones even offered an interesting quote about the possibility of working with Belichick. Dallas ultimately stuck with Mike McCarthy, but the coach is entering the final year of his deal. A change might be inevitable if the Cowboys have yet another early postseason exit.

The Eagles were also mentioned as a potential suitor for Belichick before they stuck with Nick Sirianni. Owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manger Howie Roseman are both fans of Belichick.

The same ESPN report claimed that Patriots owner Robert Kraft may have played a big role in Belichick not landing the Atlanta Falcons job, so it will be interesting to see how the next hiring cycle plays out. It sounds like Belichick is going to be involved in it, at the very least.