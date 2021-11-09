Are Patriots a possibility for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Odell Beckham Jr. will soon learn where he will be playing for the rest of the NFL season. Could he end up on a surprising AFC team? That’s what one informed NFL reporter thinks.

Adam Schefter was talking on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” prior to the Monday night game between the Bears and Steelers. Schefter mentioned the Saints and Seahawks as possibilities for Beckham. Those teams are not surprising based on what we have heard.

But Schefter added another team to the mix that is surprising: the New England Patriots. Yes, Schefter said New England could be a possibility for the Pats.

Schefter based his mention of the Patriots on Bill Belichick’s history of bringing in troubled players and having success with them.

Though the Pats have brought in checkered receivers in the past like Randy Moss, Chad Johnson and Antonio Brown to name a few, we think this situation is different.

The Patriots had Tom Brady during the times when they added all those players. Now, they have a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones. That’s a big difference.

Would New England risk bringing in a dominant personality like Beckham to influence Jones? That’s a tough question. Baker Mayfield, who is young, had some issues with Beckham on the field. An older, more established quarterback who can handle someone like Beckham would probably be best for the receiver. That’s why one NFC team seems to make the most sense.

Photo: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns to MetLife Stadium for the first time since he was traded by the New York Giants. The New York Jets lose to the Cleveland Browns, 23-3, in NFL Week 2 on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com, North Jersey Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC