Bills lineman has harsh words for 1 AFC East rival

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins is already raising the temperature with one AFC East opponent for the 2024 season.

Dawkins went off on the New York Jets in a recent interview with VladTV. Dawkins was involved in a postgame fight with defensive lineman Micheal Clemons following their November meeting, and he clearly has not been willing to forgive yet.

Dawkins referred to Clemons as a “b—- boy,” then went off on the entire team, though he later conceded that star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was “valid.”

Dion Dawkins with some harsh words for Micheal Clemons (remember the tunnel incident?) and the Jets. After the game, Nov. 20, he called the Jets “very disrespectful.” Here, he takes it to another level. https://t.co/u0X3qGCmMn — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 26, 2024

“I hate them. All of them, bro,” Dawkins said. “When it comes to sports, there’s people that play the sport because they love the sport, and then there’s people that play the sport just to try to be cool. I feel like they play the sport to try to be cool. Those are a bunch of dudes that just want to take pictures on Instagram.”

Clemons certainly has a habit of trash-talking, but Dawkins’ dislike for the Jets seems to go far beyond just one player. They certainly suffer from the perception that they attract a lot of drama and are essentially run by Aaron Rodgers, which may bolster that perception Dawkins has of them.

The Bills and Jets split their two meetings in 2023, but Buffalo has generally had the better of their division rival for the last several years. The Jets will hope that a healthy Rodgers can change that in 2024, and it seems there might be some extra fire to those games.