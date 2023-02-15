Bills spark Odell Beckham Jr rumors with latest hire

Another round of Odell Beckham-Buffalo Bills rumors is starting up less than 72 hours after the Super Bowl.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Wednesday that the Bills have hired veteran coach Adam Henry. A longtime wide receivers coach, Henry spent last year as co-offensive coordinator and WRs coach at Indiana University.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes that Henry is close with the the three-time Pro Bowler Beckham. He coached Beckham at LSU and also had two separate stints as the WRs coach on Beckham’s NFL teams (the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns).

After tearing his ACL in last year’s Super Bowl, Beckham did not end up signing with a team for the 2022 season. But the Bills did show some big interest in Beckham a few months ago, and now they could be mounting another recruiting push.