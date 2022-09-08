1 popular Super Bowl pick has officially been cursed

Buffalo Bills fans have to be feeling good about their team heading into the 2022 season, but they certainly are not going to be able to play the underdog card. Rather, they should probably be concerned that so many members of the media are picking Buffalo to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The Bills are entering the year as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl for the first time since 1991. Expectations for the team are astronomically high — so high, in fact, that every single member of NFL Network’s “GameDay” crew picked Buffalo to win it all.

That can’t be a great sign.

Perhaps the Bills will answer the call, but there is just something unsettling about one team being such a consensus favorite. The Bills are definitely going to have a target on their back this year.

Buffalo went 11-6 last season and lost in the Divisional Round. The “GameDay” crew and dozens of other members of the media have made it a certainty that opponents are not going to underestimate them this year.