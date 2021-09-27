Blazers loved Raiders’ ‘Damian Lillard’ audible

The Las Vegas Raiders went with an audible on Sunday that got a Chuck Norris thumbs-up from one NBA team.

During their 31-28 overtime victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr called out an audible named “Damian Lillard” after the Portland Trail Blazers star.

The Blazers took notice of the audible call and gave it their seal of approval on Twitter.

We heard that, @Raiders — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) September 26, 2021

After calling out the “Damian Lillard” audible, Carr went with a deep throw to receiver Henry Ruggs III that fell incomplete. Lillard is known as one of the best long-range shooters in the NBA, so the audible call may have been a reference to his prowess from deep.

The Raiders have also gone viral before for using another NBA star as the name of an audible. As for Lillard, he is a native of Oakland, Calif., which was the Raiders’ former home. Lillard is a proud Raiders fan as well, so he probably thought that it was a pretty cool moment.