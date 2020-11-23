 Skip to main content
Raiders’ ‘James Harden’ audible gets all the jokes, memes

November 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

James Harden

The Las Vegas Raiders went viral on Sunday night for their interesting audible names, and one about James Harden led to plenty of jokes.

During a Raiders possession in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Derek Carr was heard calling a “James Harden” audible. They ended up with a nice run on the play.

The Harden audible led to lots of jokes. One figured the audible meant it’s not a pass, which is modeled after Harden’s isolation game.

Here were some of the other jokes:

Amazingly, that wasn’t the only audible call the Raiders had that went viral. They left Al Michaels confused with another one.

