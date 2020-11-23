Raiders’ ‘James Harden’ audible gets all the jokes, memes

The Las Vegas Raiders went viral on Sunday night for their interesting audible names, and one about James Harden led to plenty of jokes.

During a Raiders possession in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Derek Carr was heard calling a “James Harden” audible. They ended up with a nice run on the play.

The Raiders and Derek Carr going with the "James Harden" audible on SNF. pic.twitter.com/37fMYMoFac — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2020

The Harden audible led to lots of jokes. One figured the audible meant it’s not a pass, which is modeled after Harden’s isolation game.

We’ve got a James Harden audible which means it’s clearly not a pass pic.twitter.com/r6I3KVdwvc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2020

Here were some of the other jokes:

Derek Carr actually called the Chiefs defense “James Harden” cuz they can’t get a stop. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) November 23, 2020

“James Harden” call at the line is to tell Raiders players the plan is too just settle for three points. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 23, 2020

That’s where you give the ball to the tailback who immediately claims he was fouled. https://t.co/t0ojIF3cZY — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) November 23, 2020

Looks like the Raiders are planning on an early playoff exit this season … https://t.co/3aRE3XeP66 — Larry Brown (@LBSports) November 23, 2020

That play certainly didn’t dribble long enough to have a “James Harden” audible. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 23, 2020

Amazingly, that wasn’t the only audible call the Raiders had that went viral. They left Al Michaels confused with another one.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0