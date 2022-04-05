Bobby Wagner seems excited about facing Seahawks

Bobby Wagner did not leave the Seattle Seahawks on ideal terms, and now he will face them twice a year after signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Wagner made his deal with the Rams official on Monday, adding intrigue to the divisional rivalry against the Seahawks. The veteran linebacker did make clear that facing Seattle was not the biggest factor in his decision to join the Rams, but it certainly didn’t hurt, either.

Bobby Wagner stresses that he did NOT sign with the Rams just so he could play the Seahawks. “I don’t have that much hate in my heart.” BUT…. “Playing the Seahawks twice a year was a cherry on top.” “It won’t be a quiet game for me." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 4, 2022

It’s safe to say Wagner will have the two games against Seattle circled on his calendar.

Wagner was a cap casualty for the Seahawks, but he made clear he did not appreciate how the organization went about letting him go.

Wagner apparently had a different reason for turning down more money from another team in free agency. That doesn’t mean the opportunity to stay in the NFC West didn’t play into his decision, though.

Photo: Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks to the locker room following a 13-10 loss against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports