#pounditMonday, April 4, 2022

Bobby Wagner seems excited about facing Seahawks

April 4, 2022
by Grey Papke

Bobby Wagner did not leave the Seattle Seahawks on ideal terms, and now he will face them twice a year after signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Wagner made his deal with the Rams official on Monday, adding intrigue to the divisional rivalry against the Seahawks. The veteran linebacker did make clear that facing Seattle was not the biggest factor in his decision to join the Rams, but it certainly didn’t hurt, either.

It’s safe to say Wagner will have the two games against Seattle circled on his calendar.

Wagner was a cap casualty for the Seahawks, but he made clear he did not appreciate how the organization went about letting him go.

Wagner apparently had a different reason for turning down more money from another team in free agency. That doesn’t mean the opportunity to stay in the NFC West didn’t play into his decision, though.

