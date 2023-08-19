Boomer Esiason names 1 quarterback who will be on next year’s Netflix series

Following a successful debut, Netflix has renewed its hit sports docuseries, “Quarterback,” for a second season. And retired NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason believes he knows at least one player who will make an appearance during its next iteration.

On Wednesday, during WFAN’s Boomer and Gio Show, the hosts were discussing all of the quarterbacks who have allegedly rejected invites from Netflix. That’s when Esiason casually dropped a hint about who will be among the stars in Season 2.

“It sounds like Joe Burrow is doing the Quarterback show, by the way,” Esiason said, via Awful Announcing.

The Burrow name-drop is an interesting one given that the Cincinnati Bengals gunslinger is among a large group of players who have allegedly turned down Netflix for the show.

“Maybe one year, this year, I’m not,” Burrow told reporters in July. “I would like to do it maybe a couple years down the road, but I don’t think now is the right time.”

In addition to Burrow, at least five other quarterbacks — Daniel Jones, Justin Field, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence — have claimed they won’t do the show.

In Season 1, the series followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota with Mahomes providing additional, unprecedented access to his life in football and away from it.

Whether or not Esiason, who will be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor this year, is right about Burrow remains to be seen. But if anyone would know, it’s be the former NFL MVP.

And while Burrow may have publicly stated he’s not doing the show, that could simply be the result of an NDA, which are very common for pre-recorded television shows, movies and documentaries.