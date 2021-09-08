Bradley Roby traded to Saints from Texans

The New Orleans Saints have been searching for cornerback help ahead of the start of the regular season, and they have finally found it.

The Saints acquired Bradley Roby in a trade with the Texans on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Roby was suspended for six games last season after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He will have to serve the last game of that ban in Week 1, but he will be eligible to play for New Orleans in Week 2.

Roby, a former first-round pick, will give the Saints a solid second cornerback behind Marshon Lattimore. The Texans are clearly in total rebuild mode, so it is no surprise they traded Roby. The 29-year-old signed a three-year, $32 million deal with Houston last year.

There had been some talk about the Saints potentially acquiring a different star cornerback, but Roby should fit in nicely with them.