Report: Patriots open to trading Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots will be without Stephon Gilmore for at least the first six weeks of the season, but is there a chance he may never play for the team again?

ESPN’s Dan Graziano published a column this week in which he predicted potential surprise moves for all 32 NFL teams. He said he would not be surprised if the New Orleans Saints wind up with Gilmore. The Patriots are apparently open to trading the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“As of this past week, the Patriots were still open to the idea of trading Gilmore, who now has to miss the first six weeks on the physically unable to perform list,” Graziano wrote, noting that the Saints need help at cornerback. “Gilmore is known to be unhappy with his contract, which is up after the season. While there was optimism a month or so ago that he and the Patriots would get something worked out, they still have not.”

Bill Belichick and Sean Payton have worked out high-profile trades in the past, one of them being when the Saints sent Brandin Cooks to New England for a first-round pick in 2017.

Gilmore underwent surgery to repair a torn quad muscle last season. The Patriots have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin the year, which means he will miss a minimum of six games. Some have wondered if the decision to place Gilmore on PUP may have something to do with his contract situation in addition to his injury recovery.

Gilmore opened up about his desire for a new contract roughly two months ago. It’s unclear if he would be willing to play for the Patriots this season if he doesn’t get one.