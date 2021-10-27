Brandin Cooks ticked off with Texans over Mark Ingram trade

The Houston Texans made a trade Wednesday that appears unpopular with at least one member of their team.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans traded running back Mark Ingram to New Orleans. Ingram will help take some of the load off Alvin Kamara, who hasn’t had a capable backup all season.

The Texans, on the other hand, are going nowhere, and this deal underlines that. It did not sit well with wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who sent a critical tweet that appeared to be related to the reported deal.

“This is bulls–t. Such a joke,” Cooks tweeted minutes after the report.

Unfortunately for Cooks, this is the situation Houston is in. When one of the franchise’s most iconic players has this to say about facing them, you know the organization is in disarray. If Cooks is lucky, he may be the next veteran out the door, because the organization is heading for a full rebuild.

Cooks is Houston’s leading receiver by some distance, with 45 catches for 502 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) runs the ball for a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports