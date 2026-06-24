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Brandon Aiyuk pumps up Commanders rumors with new video

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Brandon Aiyuk wearing headphones and a 49ers sweatshirt
Aug 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is not hiding his feelings about the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders have been linked to Aiyuk for some time, and he played at Arizona State with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Over the weekend, Aiyuk posted a video on Instagram, saying, “Go Commanders! GO Commanders! Go Commanders!” On Wednesday, Aiyuk pumped up the rumors again with another video. This one showed the Commanders logo on a football with a caption that read, “The best team in the world.”

Aiyuk’s situation has been never-ending. He hasn’t played since halfway through the 2024 season. In June, an arrest warrant was issued for a misdemeanor charge due to “exhibition of speed” with the WR.

Now, he once again publicly expresses what appears to be a desire to play with the Commanders. Earlier in June, Aiyuk posted a photo on his Instagram account wearing a Commanders hat, so he has left no secrets whatsoever about where he wants to end up.

Right now, Aiyuk’s future in the NFL is unclear, and only time will tell where he ends up.

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