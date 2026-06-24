Brandon Aiyuk pumps up Commanders rumors with new video

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is not hiding his feelings about the Washington Commanders .

The Commanders have been linked to Aiyuk for some time, and he played at Arizona State with quarterback Jayden Daniels .

Over the weekend, Aiyuk posted a video on Instagram, saying, “Go Commanders! GO Commanders! Go Commanders!” On Wednesday, Aiyuk pumped up the rumors again with another video. This one showed the Commanders logo on a football with a caption that read, “The best team in the world.”

The latest IG video from Brandon Aiyuk shows him holding a football with a #Commanders logo on it.



The caption at the bottom includes: “The best team in the world.”



Reminder: Aiyuk is still on the #49ers. https://t.co/xW2dKK6598 pic.twitter.com/EqduuObN64 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 24, 2026

Aiyuk’s situation has been never-ending. He hasn’t played since halfway through the 2024 season. In June, an arrest warrant was issued for a misdemeanor charge due to “exhibition of speed” with the WR.

Now, he once again publicly expresses what appears to be a desire to play with the Commanders. Earlier in June, Aiyuk posted a photo on his Instagram account wearing a Commanders hat, so he has left no secrets whatsoever about where he wants to end up.

Right now, Aiyuk’s future in the NFL is unclear, and only time will tell where he ends up.