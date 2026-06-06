Brandon Aiyuk drops big hint about his next move

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is dropping more hints about his next potential move.

Aiyuk posted two photos of himself on social media Saturday, and the wide receiver is wearing a Washington Commanders hat in both of them. He even draws attention to that in the second photo.

Brandon Aiyuk wearing a #Commanders hat in his latest IG story 🍿 pic.twitter.com/8EkDF3Geqd — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) June 6, 2026

Part 2 of Brandon Aiyuk’s latest IG story about the #Commanders with the caption:



“❌the🧢the gig is🆙” pic.twitter.com/NFTh2ZpRWW — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) June 6, 2026

Aiyuk has been linked to the Commanders all offseason. He was college teammates with Jayden Daniels and has fed the rumors more than anything else. The only reason it has not happened yet is that the 49ers are holding out hope that they can trade him, though at this point it is difficult to envision any deal happening.

The Commanders presumably still have interest in Aiyuk, even though he is also facing some legal trouble.

When healthy, Aiyuk has shown himself to be a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. He has not played since 2024, when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL. His best season came in 2023, when he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns and earned second-team All-Pro honors.