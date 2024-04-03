Stefon Diggs had notable post on social media hours before trade

Stefon Diggs had a timely post on social media the night before the Buffalo Bills traded him.

Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans on Wednesday in a blockbuster deal. Just hours before the deal was completed, the star wide receiver seemed to once again hint that he did not feel he got enough credit for his contributions in Buffalo.

During an episode of his “RG3 and The Ones” podcast that was released last week, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III spoke about the critical role he believes Diggs has played in the Bills’ success since 2020. One X user seemed to disagree with the take and said Diggs was not “essential” to Josh Allen’s success.

Diggs was bothered enough that he took the time to respond to the random social media user by asking “You sure?”

Stefon Diggs last night: pic.twitter.com/R9Q4kEzj8b — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

While the response from Diggs may have seemed like nothing without context, it was another example of the four-time Pro Bowl wideout hinting that he was less than content with his situation.

Diggs had a cryptic post on social media earlier this month that was very similar one he had before the Minnesota Vikings traded him to the Bills in 2020. When you put everything together, it is hardly a surprise that Diggs was traded.

There had been rumors since the conclusion of the 2022 season that Diggs wanted out of Buffalo. Rather than dispel those, Diggs seemed to constantly create uncertainty about the situation. He likely had a hand in the Bills’ decision to trade him.