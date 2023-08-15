Breece Hall takes big step in recovery from knee injury

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has taken a significant step in his recovery from a torn ACL.

The Jets announced on Tuesday that Hall has been removed from the physically unable to perform list and cleared to return to practice. That puts the former Iowa State star on track to potentially play in Week 1.

Hall also shared a message on Twitter.

“I’m comin,” Hall wrote.

Hall, the No. 36 overall pick by the Jets out of Iowa State last year, showcased his explosive playmaking ability as a rookie before tearing his ACL in Week 7. He had 681 yards, 5 total touchdowns and was averaging an impressive 5.8 yards per carry through six-plus games.

The Jets signed Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook to a contract this week, which led some to believe it would be a while before Hall returned. Instead, it appears New York will enter the season with excellent running back depth.

Hall already made a bold prediction about the upcoming season, so he should be motivated to pick up right where he left off before his knee injury.