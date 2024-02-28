Did Packers GM take shot at Lions’ division title celebration?

Some fans think Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst took a shot at the Detroit Lions in light of their first division title in over 30 years.

While speaking to reporters, Gutekunst was asked about chasing the Detroit Lions, who claimed the NFC North last season. Gutekunst was fairly dismissive and said the Packers have “never hung banners for division championships” — contrary to the Lions, who did raise one for their recent title.

Brian Gutekunst was asked today about chasing the Lions: "Around here, we’ve never hung banners for division championships, so it’s never been about that. It’s a nice starting point, but I think we’re always looking for bigger things." I don't think he was taking a shot, but… https://t.co/4wgCPmOKXI — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) February 27, 2024

Gutekunst may have simply been making the point that the Packers aspire to more than NFC North titles, which is fair. The reference to banners certainly got some people’s attention, though.

The Packers and Lions are, of course, longtime rivals. Detroit beat Green Bay in the final week of the 2022 season to keep the Packers out of the playoffs, which led to some postgame tensions. There is no doubt that, even if they want more than just division titles, getting passed up by the Lions is not sitting well with the franchise and its fans.