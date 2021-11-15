Broadcasting legend to make guest appearance on ‘ManningCast’

Peyton and Eli Manning will once again entertain fans on Monday night with their “ManningCast” production, and they have secured another great guest appearance.

Al Michaels is scheduled to make a “ManningCast” appearance during the first quarter of the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game, Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reports.

Michaels, of course, is the longtime play-by-play announce for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” He gave us another one of his legendary subtle gambling references during the Kansas City Chiefs’ blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Fans will want to tune in to see what the 77-year-old comes up with in a far more relaxed setting.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Philip Rivers will also be a guest on the ESPN2 broadcast.

The Mannings have had some great guests all season long, but Michaels and Rivers might want to be careful. There’s already a “ManningCast Curse,” and it seems to be very real.