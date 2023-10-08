Report: Notable AFC team could be active on trade market

The Denver Broncos traded one of their highest-paid players earlier this week, and they may not be done dealing.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Broncos have received calls from rival teams about several players on their roster and “could be active” ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

The Broncos won their first game of the season in dramatic fashion last week with a huge comeback against the Chicago Bears. They have a very winnable home game on Sunday against the New York Jets. Denver then plays the Kansas City Chiefs twice sandwiched around a home date with the Green Bay Packers.

Schefter notes that the Broncos will see how they fare over the next few weeks before making any decisions about trades. They received some inquiries about wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy over the past two seasons, so they could consider moving one of them if they become sellers.

Denver would also reportedly be willing to entertain trade talks about any defensive player on their roster, as they rank last in the NFL in points and yards allowed heading into Week 5.

The Broncos earlier this week announced their intention to release Randy Gregory, who signed a 5-year, $70 million deal with the team in March 2022. They then managed to trade him to a top contender.

Sean Payton is trying to turn things around in Denver, and he may feel he needs to make some major changes to his roster in order to do that.