Broncos make surprising choice for quarterbacks coach

The Denver Broncos have a new quarterbacks coach, and it is not a name one might expect for the role.

The Broncos are giving Davis Webb his first coaching job as their quarterbacks coach. Webb, 28, spent last season as the backup quarterback to Daniel Jones with the New York Giants.

NFL veteran QB Davis Webb, who spent last season backing up Daniel Jones, is being hired as the Broncos’ QB coach, per sources. The 28-year-old Webb now will be coaching the 34-year-old Russell Wilson in his first NFL coaching job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

Reports in January indicated that Webb was ready to try his hand at coaching if the right opportunity became available. Whether or not he expected an NFL team to give him an immediate look is unclear, but that is what happened, and he is seizing the opportunity.

Webb was drafted in the third round of the 2017 draft and spent time with three teams. He made his first NFL start last season, going 23/40 with a touchdown in a Week 18 loss to Philadelphia. Now he will be tasked with helping Russell Wilson rediscover his best form, though head coach Sean Payton will have a huge say in that as well.