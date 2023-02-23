 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 23, 2023

Broncos make surprising choice for quarterbacks coach

February 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Russell Wilson with headphones on

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have a new quarterbacks coach, and it is not a name one might expect for the role.

The Broncos are giving Davis Webb his first coaching job as their quarterbacks coach. Webb, 28, spent last season as the backup quarterback to Daniel Jones with the New York Giants.

Reports in January indicated that Webb was ready to try his hand at coaching if the right opportunity became available. Whether or not he expected an NFL team to give him an immediate look is unclear, but that is what happened, and he is seizing the opportunity.

Webb was drafted in the third round of the 2017 draft and spent time with three teams. He made his first NFL start last season, going 23/40 with a touchdown in a Week 18 loss to Philadelphia. Now he will be tasked with helping Russell Wilson rediscover his best form, though head coach Sean Payton will have a huge say in that as well.

Article Tags

Davis WebbDenver Broncos
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus