Broncos hire new defensive coordinator

The Denver Broncos are bringing back a familiar face to serve as their new defensive coordinator.

Vance Joseph has been hired as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports.

Joseph was the head coach in Denver in 2017 and 2018. He went 11-21 in two seasons. The back-to-back losing seasons were the first for the Broncos since the early 1970s, but they have had four more sub-.500 seasons since.

After he was fired by the Broncos, Joseph took a job as the defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals. He worked there for the past four seasons.

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed several candidates for the team’s defensive coordinator position, including one very big name. Joseph is still considered one of the top assistants in the NFL and should be a good fit.