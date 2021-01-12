Browns’ Adrian Clayborn responds to Chase Claypool

The Cleveland Browns sure are tired of the Pittsburgh Steelers trying to trash talk them.

On Monday, Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool said that the Browns would get bounced from the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs. Claypool’s comments seemed like sour grapes coming from a guy whose team got knocked out by Cleveland.

Adrian Clayborn, who is in his first season with the Browns, responded. He told Claypool to “go on vacation already.”

Just go on vacation already young fella https://t.co/YqjgFvYLi9 — Adrian Clayborn (@AJaClay) January 12, 2021

That’s a reference to how many players take a vacation after their season ends.

This season’s Steelers started off 11-0, but they’ll be remembered as the team whose trash talk backfired.