Browns coach asked about making potential QB change

Baker Mayfield continued to struggle in the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but the former first overall pick is not in danger of losing his starting job.

Mayfield completed 18 of 37 passes for 247 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in Cleveland’s 16-10 loss. He lost a fumble and had several throws that were well off the mark. The Browns now head into their bye, and head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if he will consider making a quarterback change during the week off. He did not mince words.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski, asked if a change at quarterback was a possibility, says: "No." "Let me ask you a question, why would we do that?… No, we're not doing that." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 29, 2021

Mayfield appeared to be hobbled at times on Sunday, but that is no surprise. He’s playing through a significant shoulder injury and also suffered a knee injury recently.

Unless Mayfield is too hurt to compete, the Browns don’t really have a better option. Case Keenum is their backup, and he’s not an upgrade over Mayfield — no matter what one Browns star’s father thinks.

Ideally, Mayfield will get healthier during Cleveland’s bye. That wouldn’t solve all of the offensive issues, but it would certainly help.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports