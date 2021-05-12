Browns have no trade interest in Aaron Rodgers for interesting reason

The Green Bay Packers are not making Aaron Rodgers available for trade despite his issues with the team. But if they ever do decide to explore a trade, it does not sound like the Cleveland Browns would be one of the teams in the mix.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Browns are happy with what they have in Baker Mayfield and believe he can lead them to a Super Bowl. Because of their faith in Mayfield, they would not be interested in pursuing a trade for Rodgers.

That may sound crazy to some, but the age of both players has a lot to do with it. Rodgers is turning 38, while Mayfield is 26. Mayfield has a long future ahead of him in Cleveland.

Of course, this might be a moot point anyway. Maybe the Browns’ front office knows Rodgers wouldn’t name Cleveland as his desired trade destination, so they could gain favor with Mayfield by saying they want him more than Rodgers. Either way, getting that information out there is a smart move for their relations with Mayfield.

If he does seek a trade, there are some reports about for whom Rodgers would like to play.