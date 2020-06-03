Browns OC impressed by Baker Mayfield’s offseason leadership

There continue to be signs that Baker Mayfield is putting added focus into making sure his third NFL season goes a lot better than his second one did.

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Wednesday that he was very impressed with how Mayfield was conducting himself during the offseason. That included calling into position meetings where his attendance is not even required.

Mayfield has taken a quieter approach to his offseason work in contrast to the past, when he wasn’t shy about vocally embracing high expectations.

The Browns flopped in the face of those expectations in 2019, going 6-10. Mayfield was part of the problem, throwing 21 interceptions compared to just 22 touchdowns. This is an important year for him, and at least in terms of preparation, he seems to be really embracing that.