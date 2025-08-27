Browns have signed another quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have signed yet another quarterback.

The Browns on Wednesday added quarterback Bailey Zappe to their practice squad. This comes after Zappe was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs this week. Zappe had been competing with Gardner Minshew for the Chiefs’ No. QB job behind Patrick Mahomes, but he lost out. Now he will be heading to Cleveland.

The Browns have five quarterbacks now even after their trade of Kenny Pickett. They have Joe Flacco as their starter. Dillon Gabriel is their backup, and Shedeur Sanders is the No. 3 QB. They also still have Deshaun Watson, who is on the physically unable to perform list. Watson suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon last season and re-tore it while rehabbing. He will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Zappe, 26, is entering his fourth season in the NFL. He was a 4th-round pick by the Patriots out of Western Kentucky in 2022. Zappe spent two seasons with the Patriots before being waived by them last year. He was claimed by the Chiefs, and then the Browns snagged him off KC’s practice squad last year. So this is the second year in a row the Browns have added Zappe from the Chiefs.

Zappe has appeared in 15 games during his NFL career. He has passed for 2,223 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.